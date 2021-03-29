San Antonio-area mom group providing some fun Easter-themed activities for kids

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-area mom group offered an Easter bunny drive-by on Saturday and still has more Easter-themed activities to come.

Twins Caleb and Christian Castillo and their friends saw the Easter bunny make an appearance in their local neighborhood just this past weekend.

The bunny gave out some hugs, along with fun Easter baskets with treats during the visit.

“It was cute,” both the twins said.

The visit was put on by Alamo City Moms, and is one of several Easter-themed events.

The group is trying to put on a city-wide neighborhood egg hunt that will take place until March 5, according to the group’s Facebook page.

The social-distancing activity invites people to color, decorate and print out an egg or two from their link and hide the images in windows, much like previous “bear hunts” and chalk walks done earlier during the pandemic. To get an image of their easter eggs, click here.

The mom blog also lists other potential events like an Easter brunch at the Hillside Boutique Hotel, and an actual egg hunt on Saturday, April 3 at the Summit Christian Center. You can view their website for more information.

