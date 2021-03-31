photo
Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 31: Metro Health reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

More than 482K people have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose; 281,143 fully vaccinated

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 205,528 total COVID-19 cases and 3,150 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 122 new cases as of Wednesday. Two new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 190 patients are hospitalized, 68 are in the intensive care unit and 29 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Texas Department of State Health Services reports 482,043 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 281,143 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

