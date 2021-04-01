Record-breaking catfish pulled out of San Antonio River along Saspamco Paddling Trail

SAN ANTONIO – Ummm, we’re going to need a bigger boat, and by boat, I mean kayak.

A local fishing enthusiast named Matt caught the fish of a lifetime —until the next one that is— on the San Antonio River along the Saspamco Paddling Trail.

The blue catfish that Matt managed to land weighed 39.7 pounds— who says fishing isn’t a workout?

According to the San Antonio River Authority, this is one of the largest catfish seen in the San Antonio River area.

For those of you wishing to try and top Matt and his record-breaking blue cat, try using cut bait like Matt did.

The River Authority said that Matt’s catfish even topped the record-breaking fish caught at Calaveras, Braunig and Medina in the lake category.

