Fishing app helps reel in 6,223 catches for San Antonio, Bexar County users

SAN ANTONIO – Did you go on a fishing trip in 2020? If so, you could have used Fishbrain, a fishing spot locator and social networking service, to help you beat your personal best in fresh and saltwater.

The app can help users find new places to fish, record catches and share tips on what baits and techniques fish are biting at.

The app released its 2020 Fishing Report and says 125,000 were recorded across the state this year. With over 8.5 million users, developers of the app says 6,223 of those catches came from Bexar County.

John Attby, CEO of Fishbrain, called the 2020 report numbers “heartening” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“At a time when millions of people have been plunged into lockdown, many people took up fishing as a responsible, socially-distanced pastime,” Attby said in a statement to KSAT. “It is heartening to see such a vast increase in catches in 2020 as Texans turned to the water, and I hope that this trend continues in 2021 as people come to realize the myriad of benefits fishing can have, from increasing mental wellbeing to forming new friendships.”

Attby said the report marked a 20% increase in total catches from 2019.

The top three most caught species in the state were as follows:

Largemouth bass - 96,537 total catches

Bluegill - 7,640 total catches

Channel catfish - 7,059 total catches

Itching for a catch near town?

Here’s how fishing broke down across the state and locally for the top three sites:

Texas:

Askerate Lake — 6,280 total catches

Lake Lewisville — 5,621 total catches

Belton Lake — 4,402 total catches

Bexar County:

Calaveras Lake — 3,260

Soil Conservation Service Site 4 Reservoir — 1,155

Elmendorf Lake — 1,014

For more information on the app, click here.

Read Fishbrain’s Texas Fishing Report in full below:

