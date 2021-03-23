Grab your fishing poles, some ponds in San Antonio will be stocked with catfish soon

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries San Antonio District reported on Monday that some San Antonio fishing spots would start to get stocked with catfish in the coming weeks.

According to a social media post, Miller’s Pond and Southside Lions Park will be stocked with channel catfish starting the week of April 23rd.

After the initial stocking, both locations will be stocked every two weeks with catfish.

According to TPWD, every year the Inland and Coastal Fisheries divisions of TPWD stock approximately 40 million fish in public lakes, ponds and saltwater bays.

Many of the fish released in the public waterways are produced in the state’s three saltwater and five freshwater hatcheries.

Since Dec. 2, 2020, TPWD has released 10,336 Rainbow Trout in the San Antonio area as part of the Neighborhood Fishing program.

For more information and recent stocking numbers, click here.

