Texas Game Wardens seize 350 crappie fish fillets from fishermen at Lake O’ the Pines

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas – Texas Game Wardens seized 350 crappie fish fillets that were confiscated from fishermen at Lake O’ the Pines in Upshur County.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, game wardens received an anonymous tip about a substantial amount of fish that had been cleaned and dumped at the lake. Officials then went to investigate.

TPW officials found two fishermen who were in the possession of 350 crappie fish fillets. Officials say the fishermen were well over the state legal possession limit of crappie fish, which is 25 per person.

The department said the fish fillets were seized and donated to multiple families around the area.

Multiple charges and civil restitution pending, the department said in a statement to KSAT.

Related: If you see a dead rabbit, TPWD officials are asking you to report it to help prevent a deadly disease