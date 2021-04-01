San Antonio’s Animal Defense League waiving adopting fees for all adult dogs in April

Proud is up for adoption at the Animal Defense League.

SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Defense League in San Antonio is holding an April Adopt-A-Thon that will waive adoption fees for all adult dogs.

ADL said during the special, dogs over the age of 6 months will have their adoption fees waived in an effort to find homes for 150 animals.

Instead of a fee, adopters will be asked to make a monetary donation to ADL. The donation will help fund the shelter’s medical program that helps abandoned, abused or neglected animals, officials said.

“Every adoption we have saves two lives. The first life saved is the pet you take home, and each adoption creates space within our shelter for another animal to be rescued by ADL,” Executive Director Joel McLellan said in a news release. “If our goal is reached, ADL will be able to save the lives of over 300 pets in need with the support of our amazing community.”

The Adopt-A-Thon will take place throughout the month, but adoption appointments are required at both of ADL’s campuses. Face masks and temperature checks are also required.

To look at adoptable dogs or to schedule an appointment, click here.

Here are five dogs up for adoption at ADL:

