San Antonio mother continues to seek answers four years after son’s murder

SAN ANTONIO – For Genevieve Rubio, the pain of having lost her child is relived every day. It’s been four years since her 20-year-old son Joe Manuel Soto was murdered.

“I still can’t believe it to this day. It’s a nightmare that I need to live with and learn to live with, and I just don’t understand what happened that night,” said Rubio.

Soto and three other people were leaving a party on April 9th, 2017, in the 3000 block of Fidelia on the Southwest Side when the vehicle he was in was shot at.

Soto was then driven to South Park Mall by two others where he was pronounced dead.

“I wonder where he would be today. He would be in school and he would have a family by now,” said Rubio.

Rubio said her son always had a smile on his face and had a bright future ahead.

Four years after his tragic death, she said she still can’t find answers, much less peace.

“Nobody deserves to go through this, even if it’s your brother, your sister, your uncle, your dad — nobody deserves to go through anything like this,” said Rubio.

Soto’s death remains unresolved. Rubio said she hopes as time passes, somebody will find it in their heart to step forward.

“I need somebody to come forward. Everybody knows something out there. Please come forward. I beg you to go forward,” said Rubio.

If anyone has information that can lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

