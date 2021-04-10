Woman arrested after San Antonio police say she stole mail from 90 different addresses

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old woman is facing a mail theft charge after San Antonio police say she and another man stole mail from 90 different addresses.

Ashley Lujan, along with an unidentified male suspect, were caught on camera stealing mail from addressees at the Hampton Cove Apartments on July 9, 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.

In the video, police said they saw the male suspect use a crowbar to open a mailbox cluster and Lujan removed mail from 14 mailboxes and stuffed the contents into her purse.

The male suspect also removed mail from 25 different mailboxes and stuffed the contents into a backpack, the affidavit states.

Both of the suspects left the mailroom and fled the scene in a vehicle.

According to the arrest affidavit, the pair was later stopped by the Department of Public Safety, where over 51 addressees mail was recovered.

Lujan was booked Friday, April 9 and is awaiting filing, according to Bexar County court records.

Her bond is set at $30,000.

