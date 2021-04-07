2nd woman arrested in shooting death of man near downtown

Krystle McCord was arrested by SAPD and is charged with murder.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made a second arrest in the murder of a man outside a convenience store near downtown.

They arrested Krystle McCord, 34, late Tuesday in connection with the shooting death.

Maranda Garcia, 23, was taken into custody earlier this week.

Police believe they both played a role in the shooting death of Tommy Ray Tinner, 50, late Sunday night.

A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot during an argument at a gas station parking lot late Sunday night, San Antonio police said. (KSAT)

Officers investigating a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. found Tinner in the driveway of a Circle K store, located in the 300 block of San Pedro.

An arrest warrant affidavit says he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.

Police initially listed him as a “John Doe” on the affidavit because he had no identification on him.

However, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified him.

Although the affidavit says Garcia shot Tinner, both suspects are charged with murder.

