SAPD: Man in critical condition after being shot during argument in gas station parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot during an argument at a gas station parking lot late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. at a Valero gas station in the 330 block of San Pedro Avenue, just north of Interstate 35 and downtown.

According to police, the man had gotten into an argument in the parking lot of the gas station with two women prior to the shooting. That’s when, police said, one of the women pulled out a gun and shot the man just before fleeing.

The wound man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. His name is not currently known.

SAPD said officers eventually located and detained the two women at an apartment complex not far from the scene. Their names and ages haven’t been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.