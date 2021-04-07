Man shot at Northeast Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side, San Antonio police say.

Police say the shooting happened in the 8000 block of Bentley Drive on Tuesday night.

According to police, a group of men met up near a dumpster before the shooting. Police said one man was shot in the back, and the shooter ran away, but one witness knew the gunman.

Investigators say they are hoping to speak with the victim at the hospital and are confident in making an arrest in the case.

