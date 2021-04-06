Man, woman found dead in Northeast Side home, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the deaths of a man and woman found in a Northeast Side home with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said someone called in for a welfare check around 4 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2000 block of Chittim Trail. The tipster said they hadn’t seen the man or woman in a few days.

When officers arrived, they found the man and woman, who are in their 40s or 50s, each with gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers called emergency medical services, who pronounced the two dead at the scene.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident, and it’s too early to tell if the case is related to domestic violence. It’s also unclear if it was a murder-suicide.

The medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death and release the two people’s names after next of kin have been notified.

This is preliminary information that is subject to change as the investigation continues.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.