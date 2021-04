Castle Hills police have closed a portion of Jackson Keller due to a falling utility pole.

A portion of Jackson Keller will be closed off Tuesday due to a utility pole falling, according to Castle Hills police.

Police announced the street closure around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. In a Facebook post, they said the 1700 block of Jackson Keller will be blocked off until the repairs are made.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route and avoid the area until the pole is fixed.