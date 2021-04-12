San Antonio police investigating bomb threats at 2 separate Walmart stores

San Antonio police are investigating a bomb threat at a Walmart store on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Bomb threat investigations are currently underway at two separate Walmart stores in San Antonio, according to San Antonio police.

Both threats came in Sunday evening for the Walmart stores located at 1430 Austin Highway and 2100 Southeast Loop 410.

Police said dispatch received two calls on their non-emergency number, stating that several explosive devices were set to explode at any given time at both stores.

Officers arrived at both Walmart locations, set up a perimeter, and all employees and customers were evacuated. Bomb sniffing dogs were also deployed at both stores.

So far, police said nothing has been found at either of the Walmart stores as of yet.

The investigation at the Walmart on Austin Highway is close to wrapping up, according to police. The investigation at the other Walmart store on Southeast Loop 410 is still underway.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

