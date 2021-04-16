Travelers back to flying a day after active shooter situation at San Antonio’s airport

Despite the active shooter situation Thursday, people were back to flying Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – From the outward appearances, it was just another busy morning at San Antonio’s airport.

Lines at the airline ticket counters, just ahead of the earliest outbound flights, stretched back toward the doors of the terminals.

A closer look in the area where passengers arrive, though, reveals signs of a crazy afternoon, what San Antonio police described as an active shooter situation.

There are boards on two terminal doors where glass had been and a bullet hole in one of the windows.

A board covers a panel of a glass door that was shattered during a shooting at the airport. (KSAT 12 News)

According to Police Chief William McManus, a man known to have mental illness drove the wrong way outside the lower level terminal around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

He says the 46-year-old then jumped out of his car and began shooting.

A Park police officer also pulled his weapon, and shot and killed the man, McManus said.

No one else was hit by gunfire.

However, McManus said one person was hit by shrapnel, while another was injured in a fall.

A bullet pierced a window of the terminal but did not hit anyone inside the building. (KSAT 12 News)

“In San Antonio! You see it everywhere else but not in San Antonio. The world nowadays is just getting terrible,” said Claudia Buckman, who arrived at the airport Friday for a flight to Washington.

Buckman said she had heard what happened on the news but is not especially concerned.

Jatavius Kelly, meanwhile, only found out after arriving at the airport and was a bit shaken.

“A little bit. I’m not gonna lie. I didn’t know that happened until you told me,” he said. “It’s getting crazy here in Texas.”

Others, like Karen Hoddy, who was boarding a plane to Portland, were determined not to let the incident cause them to worry.

“Sometimes you just have to go business as usual,” Hoddy said.

Others seemed equally intent on remembering what happened.

A window with a bullet hole has become a backdrop for selfies and cell phone photos. (KSAT 12 News)

Early Friday morning, several people stopped by the area where the shooting happened to snap pictures with their cell phones of the bullet hole in the window.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner still has not positively identified the man who was shot dead by police.

McManus said evidence shows he is the same person who was firing shots from the flyover at Loop 1604 and Highway 281 near Stone Oak earlier in the day.

No one was wounded in that incident.