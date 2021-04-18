Great dane, labrador and cat killed in NE Side fire, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – Three pets were killed and a NE Side home was severely damaged after it went up in flames Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened at a residence in the 12600 block of La Noche.

According to fire officials, the woman was alerted of the fire after smelling smoke. She then dialed 911.

The woman was not injured during the fire, but her great dane, labrador retriever and cat were killed in the incident.

Fire officials said the home suffered significant damage as well. The woman is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Also on KSAT:

Classrooms damaged in fire at Southside ISD elementary school, district officials say

96-year-old SA native celebrates birthday a week after fire burns her house down

Ad

Lower winds, humidity help crews fight Big Bend National Park fire