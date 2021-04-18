Classrooms damaged in fire at Southside ISD elementary school, district officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a Southside ISD elementary school left two classrooms damaged from the flames, according to the school district.

School district officials announced the fire in a letter from the superintendent on the district’s website. The fire happened at Pearce Elementary School Saturday evening.

The two classrooms that were damaged were isolated from the main building, according to the superintendent. There were no injuries, as no students or staff were on site at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is still underway by fire officials.

School will still go on as planned on Monday, April 19th, according to district officials.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.