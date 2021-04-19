Authorities searching for two girls, 16 and 17, who disappeared in North Texas

Authorities in North Texas are searching for Devany Betancourt, 16, (left) and Marina Nelson, 17, (right) who are believed to be in grave or immediate danger, according to the Seagoville Police Department.

An AMBER Alert was issued early Monday for two missing teenagers in North Texas.

Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17, are believed to be in grave or immediate danger, according to the Seagoville Police Department.

They were last seen at 2:20 a.m. Sunday at 1724 S. Highway 175 in Seagoville, which is located southeast of Dallas.

Betancourt has black hair, has brown eyes, weighs 110 pounds and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull and two gold rings.

Nelson has brown hair, has green eyes, weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts.

Their relationship is not known at this time.

Anyone with information about their disappearance is asked to contact the Seagoville Police Department at 979-287-2999.

Read also: