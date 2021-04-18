Local News

3 killed in ‘active shooter incident’ in northwest Austin, officials say

Residents are urged to avoid the area, as the situation is still active at this time

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Austin
,
Shooting
,
Crime

AUSTIN, Texas – Three people are dead following an “active shooter incident” in northwest Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail, in the Arboretum area, according to officials.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds, according to EMS officials.

No other victims have been reported as of yet. Residents are urged to avoid the area, as the situation is still active.

Those who are in the area are being asked to shelter in place for the time being, according to a report from KXAN-TV. Eighteen units are currently at the scene, according to Austin EMS.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: