3 killed in ‘active shooter incident’ in northwest Austin, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas – Three people are dead following an “active shooter incident” in northwest Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail, in the Arboretum area, according to officials.

Multiple #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police assets responding/on-scene of a declared Active Attack/Shooter incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl (11:42); #ATCEMSMedics advising 3 patients with GSW injuries all three with CPR in progress. Avoid the area. MTF... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds, according to EMS officials.

No other victims have been reported as of yet. Residents are urged to avoid the area, as the situation is still active.

UPDATE 2: Active Attack/Shooter incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl; #ATCEMS has 15 response assets on-scene. No reports of other patients at this time. All assets staged & prepared to enter into the immediate incident location. More to Follow... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

Those who are in the area are being asked to shelter in place for the time being, according to a report from KXAN-TV. Eighteen units are currently at the scene, according to Austin EMS.

Ad

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.