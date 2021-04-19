Police: Ex-deputy accused of fatally shooting 3 people in Austin arrested

Austin police identified the suspect as Stephen Broderick, 41, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

AUSTIN, Texas – A former deputy for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office who is accused of fatally shooting three people in Austin has been arrested after an hours-long manhunt, according to police.

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, was arrested without incident just before 8 a.m. Monday in the Manor area, according to Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that officials received a 911 call after Broderick was seen walking along U.S. 290.

Authorities had been searching for Broderick after three people — two women and one man — were found injured with gunshot wounds before noon Sunday at an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail, in the Arboretum area.

Ad

They were later pronounced dead, according to officials.

The suspect and the victims did know one another, and the shooting is deemed as a domestic incident, police said Sunday.

Two of the victims were identified as students in the Elgin Independent School District.

Superintendent Dr. Jodi Duron told KXAN that the district is grieving the loss of Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons III.

Simmons was the captain of the high school football team and was expected to play at the University of North Texas.

“He was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers,” Duron said in a statement to the television station.

She added that Alyssa Broderick was a student from 2009 to 2020, and left last fall.

“She was an excellent student and athlete, enrolled in our Early College High School program and played on our girls’ basketball team,” Duron said.

Ad

Officers were first notified of the incident with a report of a shooting or stabbing in the area, which is the department’s highest priority call, according to police. The first officer arrived at the scene at 11:46 a.m.

@Chief_Chacon provides media briefing in relation to Great Hills Trail incident. https://t.co/1msS4LHJDU — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

Moments later, a “reverse 911 activation” was sent out for residents in the area to alert them about the shooting and to advise them to shelter in place, according to police.

The shelter in place alert was lifted before 5 p.m.

The suspect was identified as Broderick, who was considered armed and dangerous. Authorities said they were concerned that Broderick could take a hostage or shelter somewhere and wait for police to leave.

Broderick, at one time, was a deputy for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.