Authorities make arrest after man robbed, dragged from car for a mile

SAN ANTONIO – Police have made an arrest months after a man was injured while being dragged from the car of a man he said robbed him, according to authorities.

Booking records show Derrick Bass, 25, has been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, following the incident on Nov. 9 at an apartment on the Northwest Side.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the 22-year-old victim told police that he and Bass were friends who had worked together, and they had known each other for about a year.

While at the victim’s apartment, the affidavit states, Bass asked the man if he could see his gun.

The man showed the suspect his gun and then went to the restroom, police said.

When the victim returned, he saw the suspect “jogging out of his apartment carrying cash in his hand,” according to investigators.

The victim told police that he had about $15,000-$19,000 in cash in a drawer and suspected Bass of stealing the money, the affidavit states.

Bass went to a car and began to drive off when the victim grabbed onto the passenger’s side of the vehicle, police said.

The affidavit states that the victim “said they traveled about one mile and his feet were dragging.” The victim did not have a shirt or shoes on, and he suffered an injury to his left foot that required stitches.

Police said during the incident, the suspect pointed the handgun at the victim and told him to let go.

The victim eventually let go when the suspect briefly stopped the car. He told police that his gun and money were missing from his apartment.

Booking records show that Bass was arrested on Sunday and his bond was set at $50,000.

