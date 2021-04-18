Medical Examiner names two suspects killed in deadly West Side shooting

San Antonio police ID officer who was shot in hand during deadly West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified two suspects that were killed during a shooting on the city’s West Side Friday.

Sammie Barbosa, 33, and Alex Garcia, 25, were killed in the incident, according to the ME’s Office. A San Antonio police officer, Officer Sauvage, was also shot in the hand during the gunfire exchange.

The incident happened around 11:27 a.m., Friday, in the 2300 block of Pinn Road, when Officer Sauvage conducted a traffic stop on a blue pickup truck.

Police said the vehicle came to a stop and Officer Sauvage made contact with the occupants — Barbosa, the driver, and Garcia, the front seat passenger. When the officer opened the driver’s door, Garcia fired a handgun, according to police.

Through the investigation, police said an occupant in the vehicle was told to give the handgun to Garcia, who then fired at Officer Sauvage, striking him.

The officer was struck on his hand but he was able to return fire, fatally striking both Garcia and Barbosa. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third passenger, a woman, was shot in the torso and taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to officials. Officer Sauvage was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations of the incident are still underway by the SAPD Shooting Team and Internal Affairs. Officer Sauvage will be placed on administrative duty, according to authorities.

