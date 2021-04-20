Car goes airborne off Loop 1604 overpass in Stone Oak after woman allegedly falls asleep at the wheel

A driver drove off the highway and crashed into a nearby embankment early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a driver whose car flew off an elevated section of Loop 1604 in Stone Oak told them she fell asleep at the wheel.

The woman was the only person in the car when it crashed around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say she was heading west on Loop 1604 near Stone Oak Parkway when her car left the roadway, fell between the two sides of the highway and landed on the street below it.

The car continued moving forward where it went up to the top of an embankment, then slid back down.

Police say the driver was alert and talking when they found her, but they did not know the extent of her injuries.

The woman was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Officers shut down the turnaround lane for a while during the investigation. However, the lane reopened shortly before 6 a.m.