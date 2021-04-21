Manager at Castle Hills restaurant accused of groping, fondling teenage employees

James Maxwell Crow, 27, was arrested Tuesday on charges of indecency with a child.

SAN ANTONIO – A manager at a Castle Hills restaurant is accused of groping and fondling three teenage girls who worked with him.

An arrest warrant affidavit says the case involves three teenage girls, all younger than 17 years old.

It says they told Castle Hills police that Crow groped and fondled them and made other unwelcome sexual advances on several occasions while they were at work.

Some of the incidents were alleged to have happened as far back as September of last year.

All of the teens say it started soon after they began working with Crow.

The affidavit did not mention the restaurant by name.

It is unclear whether police suspect there could be other victims.