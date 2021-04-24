Movie fans vote on their favorite film soundtracks

There are plenty of iconic movie scenes throughout Hollywood’s history, but there are also many film fans who can recognize their favorite flicks by the movies soundtrack.

According to a new survey on studyfinds.org conducted by OnePoll, “Harry Potter,” “Titanic,” and “Inception” top the charts as the three most recognizable film scores of all time. “Psycho” and “Star Wars” also finished in the top ten.

The study showed 45 percent of respondents say they listen to movie soundtracks during the day. The most popular film score listened to on a daily basis was the “Inception” soundtrack.

While movie scores may be recognizable, researchers say people have trouble knowing what soundtracks belong to certain movies.