San Antonio’s luxury home market among fastest-growing in the nation, report says

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

San Antonio’s overall housing market is on fire, and one segment especially has shown tremendous progress on the national stage since last year.

Sales of the top 5% most expensive homes in San Antonio grew 56% year over year in the first quarter, placing it as the 10th fastest-growing luxury market in the nation between Portland, Oregon, and Jacksonville, Florida, according to a new Redfin report. The Alamo City’s growth in this category substantially eclipsed the 41% rise in luxury sales nationally.

Ad

The growth in luxury home sales far surpassed the local market’s overall year-over-year growth of almost 14% in the first quarter, according to a Business Journal analysis of SABOR data.

Read more on the local luxury home sales market at the San Antonio Business Journal.

Also on KSAT: