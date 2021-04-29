Firefighters fight fire at unoccupied home on East Side

A fire was called in around 1 a.m. at a home near Iowa Street and Cactus Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters put out a fire at an unoccupied home on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at a home near Iowa Street and Cactus Street, found not far from South Hackberry Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found an active fire coming from the home.

Fire officials said firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. An investigation team is searching for an exact cause.

A damage estimate was not given.