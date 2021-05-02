Partly Cloudy icon
91º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Ozone Action Day alert issued for San Antonio on Monday

This alert means that there could be high levels of ozone air pollution in the area

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
San Antonio
,
Ozone Action Day
City of San Antonio skyline. (File)
City of San Antonio skyline. (File)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is alerting the public of the second Ozone Action Day of the year in the Alamo City.

Metro Health announced the alert on Sunday, after it was issued by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for Monday, May 3.

This alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”

On Ozone Action Days, officials recommend that children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, etc., should limit spending time outdoors due to the effects of air pollution.

Metro Health has these tips for reducing the pollution on Ozone Action Days:

  • Refueling cars and trucks after 6:00 p.m.
  • Avoid using the drive-thru at restaurants, go inside instead
  • Turning your vehicle off instead of idling
  • Setting air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature if possible
  • Carpooling or using public transportation
  • Combining errands to reduce trips

To learn more, visit the City of San Antonio’s website here.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: