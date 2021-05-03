Family of bus passenger shot, killed by VIA Transit police still looking for answers

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been almost two weeks and still, the family of 28-year-old Terry Wayne Bishop is looking for answers.

Bishop, who allegedly was carrying a gun on a VIA Transit bus, was shot and killed by VIA Transit Police on Apr. 20, 2020.

Bishop was on board the bus traveling up to San Pedro Avenue near West Olmos at the time of the incident. VIA Transit Police Chief Mark Witherell said two officers were called about Bishop being armed.

Bishop’s family is now demanding to see the bus’s surveillance camera footage. Bishop’s stepsister said they’ve had plenty of time to review the footage that showed exactly what happened that day.

“Maybe for the police, it may not seem like a pressing issue because they deal with these kinds of, you know deaths and things all the time, but to a family that’s grieving and we’re trying to grieve and get some type of closure, it’s pressing for us. You know, we want answers,” said Campos.

Bishop’s family said he did suffer some form of mental health disorder, but added he lived on his own and never presented a threat.

“But he wasn’t a bad person, you know, he wasn’t a criminal. He didn’t have a criminal record, he wasn’t anything like that, you know,” said Campos.

The family said they want the police and the community to know that he wasn’t alone. They said Bishop had a loving family who he loved and loved him.