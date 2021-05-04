San Pedro Branch Library will reopen on Tuesday; releases commemorative video, bookmark

SAN ANTONIO – The San Pedro Branch Library will reopen on Tuesday following five months of renovations, officials announced on Monday.

The library will join other San Antonio Public Library branch locations in contact-free pick up, brisk browsing, access to computers by appointment and outdoor Wi-Fi.

Additionally, officials said, a new outdoor book drop will also be available for library card holders.

Officials say they will release a commemorative video on Tuesday on the library’s Youtube channel. The public is invited to visit the branch all week to pick up a special bookmark and button.

The library is also offering an outdoor story walk of the book “These Bees Count” by Alison Formento, which will be available for viewing throughout the month.

The branch’s hours are as follows:

Brisk Browsing & Contact-Free Pickup

Tuesday: 12 – 8 p.m.