SAISD’s ‘Book Buddies’ program is helping students build up home libraries, create interest in reading

SAN ANTONIO – A program in the San Antonio community aims to help students get into reading by helping them build up their libraries at home.

The San Antonio Independent School District’s Book Buddies program provides free books to students in grades Pre-K through eighth grade.

SAISD said this school year, the Book Buddies program hopes to grow and distribute over 100,000 books to more than 16,000 students in more than 35 area schools.

Port San Antonio has donated a space that will be used to receive and sort books, but SAISD said the program still needs volunteers.

SAISD needs volunteers to help sort books for its Book Buddies program. (KSAT)

“Like educators throughout our community, we want to ensure that we inspire and prepare our young people and connect them with exciting opportunities in their future educational and career paths. This program is a terrific way to achieve just that. By directly reaching out to thousands of students and encouraging reading, the Book Buddies team is an essential partner in building a strong foundation by engaging our next generation of innovators and other creative thinkers. We are very proud to support this effort," said Jim Perschbach, president and CEO of Port San Antonio.

Sorting sessions take place Saturday throughout the year. Those interested can click here.