This highly-rated learning app that helps children develop reading skills is on sale today

Teaching your child to read is a fun, exciting, and enriching part of being a parent, but since stay-at-home orders are still in effect and kids are learning from home today, it can be difficult and add pressure to parents. If you’re a parent and find yourself struggling to help your child learn new skills during the pandemic, an app called Homer can help. The Homer app is the #1 learn-to-read app for kids aged 2-8 years old. You can get the 12-month subscription for 67% off, at $38.99.

Homer is a research-backed, kid-tested, and parent-approved app that includes over 1000 lessons, stories, and activities categorized by interest, skill level, and learning type. Besides reading, Homer will help your child’s math, thinking, creativity, and social skills.

When you see your child’s skills improve, you’ll become so proud of them and how far the two of you have progressed since starting the app. And, it’s excellent because kids actually want to play and learn with Homer. When learning time in your house approaches, you won’t see them dread or try to get out of it. Another fantastic feature of this app is that it’s ad-free! No annoying ads to interrupt your child’s learning.

Homer has earned 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App store and 4.2 out of 5 stars on the Google Play Store. One happy parent says, “We have been using Homer for almost a year now, and I can say my son has absolutely been learning to read because of it. I love how easy it is to use and how clear the directions are, without a lot of distracting pictures or sounds like other learning apps that are difficult to follow for an early reader.”

Make 2021 easier on you and your child when learning from home with the Homer app. Get the 12-month subscription for Homer, now only $38.99, down 67% from the usual $119.

