Dallas man arrested in San Antonio after dozens flee 18-wheeler at far East Side truck stop, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A Dallas man was arrested in San Antonio and is facing a federal charge in connection with a smuggling operation on the far East Side, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

Aron Griffin, 49, was arrested after dozens of people fled from the back of an 18-wheeler that he was driving at a gas station on I-10 East and Foster Road Thursday evening.

Park Police officer had confronted the driver after receiving a call about the suspicious 18-wheeler.

HSI officials said 41 migrants were found at the scene and detained. Griffin admitted to HSI agents that he “made an agreement with another person to pick up the individuals in Laredo and transport them to San Antonio in return for financial gain,” according to HSI.

Men and women were in the trailer and one person was taken to the hospital for dehydration, according to a previous KSAT article. Those who were detained were transported from the scene in VIA buses, but their destination is still unclear.

Ad

Griffin is charged by criminal complaint with one count of smuggling, according to HSI. If convicted, Griffin could face a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

The investigation is still ongoing by HSI with the assistance of the San Antonio Police Department.

More on KSAT: