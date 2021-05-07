WATCH LIVE: San Antonio police to provide details on possible human smuggling operation on far East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a suspicious vehicle on the city’s far East Side.

San Antonio fire officials told KSAT the investigation appears to be human smuggling-related.

.@SATXPolice and @SATXFire on the scene at a truck stop near I-10 & Foster where several people were found inside an 18-wheeler. VIA buses showed up just minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/v4CbWedkNv — @KSATPattySantos (@ksatpattysantos) May 7, 2021

Police are currently searching through an area near the 6100 block of I-10 East, not far from Foster Road, where people were seen running in a field.

Several first responder units, including fire crews and medical personnel, were assisting at the scene at the TA truck stop.

Someone was just walked into an @SATXPolice van and taken away. pic.twitter.com/kQ0p45wiSW — @KSATPattySantos (@ksatpattysantos) May 7, 2021

NOTE: A KSAT crew is live at the scene. Some camera movement is expected.