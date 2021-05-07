Clear icon
Local News

WATCH LIVE: San Antonio police to provide details on possible human smuggling operation on far East Side

Multiple units responding; watch SKY 12 live video above

Ivan Herrera
, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a suspicious vehicle on the city’s far East Side.

San Antonio fire officials told KSAT the investigation appears to be human smuggling-related.

Police are currently searching through an area near the 6100 block of I-10 East, not far from Foster Road, where people were seen running in a field.

Several first responder units, including fire crews and medical personnel, were assisting at the scene at the TA truck stop.

NOTE: A KSAT crew is live at the scene. Some camera movement is expected.

