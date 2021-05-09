Child killed, man arrested after ATV crash in Beaumont, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

BEAUMONT, Texas – A 6-year-old child was killed and a man was arrested following an ATV/four-wheeler crash in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police Department.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m., Saturday, May 8 in the 5000 block of Tyrrell Park.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene in reference to the ATV crash. Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old man had been driving the ATV in the park when he struck the child.

The child was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

The driver of the ATV was arrested for outstanding warrants unrelated to the incident, police said. He’s being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

