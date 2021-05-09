Woman extracted from vehicle with ‘Jaws of Life’ after crashing into utility pole on city’s West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was extracted from her vehicle after crashing into a utility pole on the city’s West Side, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened at 1 a.m. near Highway 151 and West Military Drive.

According to police, a woman was driving east on the frontage road of Highway 151 at a “high rate of speed” when she lost control of her vehicle.

The woman’s vehicle hit a utility pole and the crash’s impact trapped her inside the vehicle.

Police say that firefighters used the “Jaws of Life” tool to free her from the wreck.

The woman was responsive, but suffered serious injuries to her body.

She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, police say.

