Three major highways in San Antonio have planned closures this weekend, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – You may need to adjust your commute this weekend if you’re out and about in the Alamo City.

Portions of three major highways in San Antonio are closing this weekend due to construction efforts, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT says there will be a full closure of eastbound and westbound Loop 1604 flyover ramps to southbound Highway 281 in far north Bexar County from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Sunday. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads and there may be delays.

There will also be a full closure of the Loop 1604 at I-10 intersection in far east Bexar County from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads, but drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

The rest of this weekend’s traffic closures by TxDOT are listed below:

Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio

Friday, May 7 until Sunday, May 9. Weekend continuous 9 p.m. until 5 p.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure of the eastbound direct connector ramp to southbound US 281 for asphalt paving. DETOUR: Use the northbound US 281 exit ramp and take a right on the southbound US 281 frontage road.

Friday, May 7 until Sunday, May 9. Weekend continuous 9 p.m. until 5 p.m. Full westbound mainlane closure of the westbound direct connector ramp to southbound US 281 for asphalt paving. DETOUR: Use the northbound US 281 exit ramp and take a left on the southbound US 281 frontage road.

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 14. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure of the eastbound direct connector ramp to southbound US 281 for striping. DETOUR: Use the northbound US 281 exit ramp and take a right on the southbound US 281 frontage road.

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 14. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure of the westbound direct connector ramp to southbound US 281 for asphalt paving. DETOUR: Use the northbound US 281 exit ramp and take a left on the southbound US 281 frontage road.

Saturday, May 15 until Sunday, May 16. Weekend continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for asphalt paving.

Saturday, May 15 until Sunday, May 16. Weekend continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for asphalt paving.

Loop 1604 – Far East San Antonio/Bexar County

Saturday, May 8. 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Full closure of mainlanes at I-10 intersection for bridge work. DETOUR: Northbound traffic will take I-10 eastbound frontage road and turnaround at Pfeil Rd. Southbound traffic will take I-10 westbound frontage road and turnaround at FM 1516.

Loop 1604 – North East San Antonio/Bexar County

Sunday, May 9 until Monday, May 10. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from Palisades Dr. to Pat Booker Rd. for traffic switch.

Tuesday, May 11 until Wednesday, May 12. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from Palisades Dr. to Pat Booker Rd. for traffic switch.

Loop 1604 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 21. Weekday Nights 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound entrance ramp from La Cantera Parkway closed for barrier setting and re-striping. DETOUR: Traffic will continue on eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road and enter mainlanes after the I-10 intersection.

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 21. Weekday Nights. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound exit ramp to Vance Jackson Rd. closed for barrier setting and re-striping. DETOUR: Traffic will exit at La Cantera Parkway and continue through the La Cantera Parkway intersection.

Loop 1604 – South San Antonio/Bexar County

Monday, May 10 until Thursday, May 13. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single lane closure, in both directions, from Senior Rd. to Morin Rd. for road improvements.

US 281 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 14. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Various mainlane closures, in both directions, from I-35 to Basse Rd. for overhead sign replacements.

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 14. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single eastbound lane of Overlook Parkway at US 281 closed for sidewalk improvements

Friday, May 14 until Friday, May 21. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of Borgfeld Rd. at US 281 intersection for drainage installation.

Saturday, May 8 until Sunday, May 9. Weekend continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.

Saturday, May 8 until Sunday, May 9. Weekend continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 14. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Northbound frontage road closure of the north- to southbound turnaround at Evans Road for concrete paving. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway.

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 14. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Southbound frontage road closure of the south- to northbound turnaround at Evans Road for concrete paving. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Encino Rio.

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 14. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Northbound frontage road closure of the north- to southbound turnaround at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Marshall Road.

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 14. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for painting, landscaping, and asphalt paving.

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 14. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for painting, landscaping, and asphalt paving.

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 14. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for sign installation.

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 14. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for sign installation.

Saturday, May 15 until Sunday, May 16. Weekend continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.

Saturday, May 15 until Sunday, May 16. Weekend continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

Saturday, May 15. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single southbound lane closure from Borgfeld Rd. to Bulverde Rd. for demolition.

Stone Oak Parkway – North Central San Antonio

Friday, May 7 until Saturday, May 8. Weekend overnight 9 p.m. until 5 p.m. Alternating eastbound crossing closure at the US 281 intersection for a traffic switch.

Friday, May 7 until Saturday, May 8. Weekend overnight 9 p.m. until 5 p.m. Alternating westbound crossing closure at the US 281 intersection for a traffic switch.

I-10 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County/Kendall County/Kerr County

Friday, May 14 – 9 p.m. to Monday, May 17 – 5 a.m. Full closure of mainlanes from SH 46 to Scenic Loop Rd. for demolition of US 87 bridge. Lanes under Scenic Loop Rd. bridge will also be closed. DETOUR: Traffic will be directed to frontage roads.

I-10 – Far East San Antonio/Bexar County/Seguin/Guadalupe County

Saturday, May 8. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single westbound mainlane closure from Martinez Creek to Woodlake Parkway for pipe installation.

Monday, May 10 until Tuesday, May 11. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single westbound mainlane closure from FM 2538 to Pfeil Rd. for barrier movement.

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 14. 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double left mainlane closures, in both directions, from Loop 1604 to Saltrillo Creek for material hauling.

Wednesday, May 12 until Thursday, May 13. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closures from Zuehl Rd. to Pfeil Rd. for barrier movement.

Thursday, May 13 until Friday, May 14. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closures from Zuehl Rd. to Pfeil Rd. for barrier movement.

Saturday, May 15. 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Single westbound mainlane closure from Zuehl Rd. to Pfeil Rd. for barrier movement asphalt operations.

Current until Thursday, July 1. Westbound frontage road left lane closed between Foster Road and Rosillo Creek from noon to 5 p.m. for embankment work. Westbound Ackerman Road exit also closed from noon to 5 p.m. DETOUR: Westbound traffic wanting to exit to Ackerman may use Foster Road exit.

Current until further notice. Graytown Road closed at I-10. DETOURS: Graytown Road traffic may use the frontage road and the Pfeil Road underpass or Loop 1604 turnaround to cross I-10.

Current until further notice. Eastbound entrance ramp from Foster Road closed. DETOUR: Take the next entrance ramp east of Woodlake Parkway.

I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 1. 9 p.m. to 5 am. Double southbound mainlane closure from Schwab Rd. to FM 1103 for milling and overlay work.

Tuesday, May 11 until Saturday, May 22. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double mainlane closures, in both directions, from Watson Lane to Parkway intersection for work on retaining wall.

I-410 – West San Antonio

Current until Monday, May 10. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of Culebra Rd. intersection for bridge work.

Current until Monday, May 10. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of mainlane, in both directions, from W. Military Dr. to Marbach Rd. for bridge work.

Current until Monday, May 10. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from N.W. Crossroads to W. Military Dr. for underground work.

Current until Monday, May 10. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from Loop 410 to Ingram Rd. for wall improvements.

Current until Monday, May 10. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Culebra Rd. for bridge work.

Current until Monday, May 10. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on eastbound frontage road from Loop 410 to Ingram Rd. for bridge work.

Current until Monday, May 10. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double lane closure on southbound frontage roads from SH 151 to Lakeside Parkway for bridge work.

Current until Monday, May 10. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on frontage roads, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Bandera Rd. for bridge work.

Monday, May 10 until Monday, May 17. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Culebra Rd. for bridge work.

Monday, May 10 until Monday, May 17. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of northbound frontage road from Meadow Breeze Dr. to SH 151 for bridge work.

Monday, May 10 until Monday, May 17. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on frontage roads, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Bandera Rd. for bridge work.

SH 151 – West San Antonio

Current until Monday, May 10. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound frontage road from Cable Ranch Rd. to Loop 410 for bridge work.

Monday, May 10 until Monday, May 17. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of westbound frontage road until Loop 410 to bridge rail demolition.

Monday, May 10 until Monday, May 17. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on eastbound frontage road from Loop 410 to Ingram Rd. for bridge work.

FM 471 – Culebra Road

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 28. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Single eastbound lane closure from Mountain View to Les Harrison Dr. for sidewalk improvements.

Loop 13 – Military Drive

Monday, May 10 until Friday, May 28. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Single eastbound lane closure from Quintana Rd. to Bynum Ave. for sidewalk improvements.

SH 218 – Pat Booker Road

Sunday, May until Wednesday, May 12. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound lanes from Village Oak Dr. to Athenian Dr. for traffic switch.

FM 1976 – Walzem Road/Gibbs Sprawl Road