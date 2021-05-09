4 hospitalized following major crash on South Highway 281, deputies say

Four men are hospitalized, one of which is in critical condition, following a major crash on South Highway 281.

The crash happened Saturday night after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said two crashes happened in the same location, involving two pickup trucks and an 18-wheeler.

Deputies said one of the pickup trucks rear-ended the 18-wheeler and the second pickup truck crashed nearby and struck a pedestrian.

One man was airlifted from the scene to University Hospital in critical condition. Three other men were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to the BCSO.

As of around 10:30 p.m., deputies closed off the section of the roadway affected by the crash.

Further details are limited at this time. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.