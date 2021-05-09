New mothers in San Antonio welcome best Mother’s Day gifts ever

Pictured are the new arrivals at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital on Mother's Day.

SAN ANTONIO – New mothers in San Antonio have welcomed their best Mother’s Day gifts ever this year at several San Antonio-area hospitals.

Several newborns were born at San Antonio hospitals on Sunday, May 9, making this year’s Mother’s Day even more special.

“We are very excited to have several moms deliver here today at St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital,” said Registered Nurse at St. Luke’s, Sheryl McAnally.

At Baptist Health System, there were 15 babies born so far, as of 4 p.m. Sunday, at hospitals in the San Antonio-area. These hospitals include St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital in the Medical Center, North Central Baptist Hospital in Stone Oak, Northeast Baptist Hospital, and Baptist Medical Center downtown, according to St. Luke’s officials.

St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital said in a statement that it is honored to help these new mothers welcome their new bundles of joy.

“The best Mother’s Day gift a mom can have is a healthy newborn. St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital is honored to help these new moms welcome their new little bundles of joy on this special day,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital is currently redesigning its women’s tower to create “a more patient-centered environment and experience, the hospital said in a statement. The project includes front entry signage, modern aesthetics, and upgrading standard amenities in the women’s units. These upgrades also include two dedicated sky suites with expanded amenities for new mothers and families.

The women’s unit currently includes 13 labor and delivery and 26 post-partum suites, a 36-bed level IV NICU, and an OB hospitalist and OB Emergency Department, according to a release from the hospital.

