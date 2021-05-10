SAPD: 18-year-old shot while answering apartment door on Southeast Side

Officers were called around midnight to the Sereno Park Apartments in the 3900 block of SE Military Drive, not far from Interstate 37 after receiving word of a shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot on the city’s Southeast Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

According to police, the 18-year-old had answered the door to the apartment when he was shot in the chest.

Police said the victim was unable to give any information about the shooter, so information is limited.

The 18-year-old was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries. His name and condition were not disclosed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.