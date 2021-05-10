UT Health San Antonio offers COVID-19 vaccine at all Bexar County clinics

SAN ANTONIO – UT Health San Antonio is expanding its offering of the COVID-19 vaccine in Bexar County.

The health sciences university on Monday said it will give the vaccine at each clinic in the county, as well as offer shots through its mobile unit.

UT Health San Antonio will also transition its vaccine clinic to the Medical Arts and Research Center (MARC) at 8300 Floyd Curl Drive.

The MARC location will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and walk-ins will be accepted depending on supply and capacity.

Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the UT Health San Antonio’s School of Nursing Hurd Auditorium can get their second dose there through May 28.

An appointment to receive the first dose is not required but is recommended. Same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available.

To make an appointment, click here. To see a list of Bexar County clinics that will offer the vaccine, click here.

