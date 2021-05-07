Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 7: Metro Health reports 113 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 219,121 total COVID-19 cases and 3,381 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 113 new cases as of Friday. Two new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 220 patients are hospitalized, 73 are in the intensive care unit and 41 are on ventilators. There are 8% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 798,499 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 600,677 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: