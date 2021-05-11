Lightning strike suspected cause in Northeast Side house fire

The fire was called in around 10:45 p.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Jeffs Farm.

SAN ANTONIO – A lightning strike is the suspected cause of a fire at home on the city’s Northeast Side late Monday night, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in around 10:45 p.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Jeffs Farm, not far from both Seguin Road and Binz-Engleman Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames coming from the home. Lightning had struck the house and caused a small fire in the attic, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident. A man living inside the home managed to get out safely but he was displaced for at least the night, fire officials said.

A damage estimate is not currently known.