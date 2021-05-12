Floresville police corporal faces family violence charges; Texas Rangers join investigation

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A Floresville Police Department corporal faces family assault charges after being arrested Sunday, a city official confirmed to the KSAT 12 Defenders Wednesday.

Marcus Olivo faces two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to booking information released by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Olivo was taken into custody after deputies responded to a family violence call in the 100 block of Lone Oak Drive in Floresville just before 8 a.m., a spokesman with the Department of Public Safety confirmed Wednesday morning.

WCSO officials referred questions about Olivo’s arrest to DPS, even though WCSO was the arresting agency.

The DPS spokesman said the Texas Rangers have been asked to assist in the investigation of Olivo. He declined to release additional details about the arrest.

Floresville Police Chief Lorenzo Herrera did not respond to repeated calls and emails seeking comment on Olivo’s arrest. A city official confirmed via telephone Wednesday afternoon that Olivo is a corporal with the police department, but said she did not have information on how long he has worked for the department.

In a statement from the City of Floresville, officials said the allegations are not to be taken lightly and that the police department will cooperate in the investigation.

“While the Floresville Police Department does not Condone any inappropriate behavior by our officers, the officer is still presumed innocent,” the statement read. “The Officer will receive administrative disciplinary action for violation of the Floresville Police Department Policy and Procedure.”