Man shot by ex-girlfriend’s father during dispute at East Bexar County home, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot by his ex-girlfriend’s father during a dispute at an East Bexar County home early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. Friday to a home in the 8200 block of Real Road, not far from Highway 87 after receiving word of a shooting.

According to deputies, a man was shot in the head during a dispute with another man while on his property.

Deputies say the man shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend after he showed up and there was an altercation. The wounded man was hit once in the head or face, deputies said.

The man shot was taken to an area hospital. His condition is not currently known.

The BCSO did not say if the man who fired the gun will face any charges. Deputies also did not know how long the ex-boyfriend had been on the property before he was shot.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.