Northeast Lakeview College great graduate shows resiliency in completing school following Hurricane Harvey

Resiliency and determination is what 22-year-old Meaghan Setterbo showed after an unusual start to her college career and hitting many bumps in the road.

Meaghan said her first day of college at Texas A&M Corpus Christi began as Hurricane Harvey made its way through the Coastal Bend.

“I had enough time to pack whatever could fit in my suitcases, paperwork. And my sister, I left everything else behind,” Setterbo said.

Meaghan was not only diagnosed with depression and anxiety but also suffered a respiratory illness -- causing her to miss several months of class following the storm.

“There’s nothing I’ve experienced in my life that can compare to what it’s like to drive through your hometown and see it destroyed, demolished,” Setterbo said.

Her grade point average significantly dropped, forcing her to face an academic dismissal. That’s when, she said, she decided to make a fresh start for herself at Northeast Lakeview College in San Antonio.

Ad

Meaghan stayed active by joining several clubs, organizations, and even volunteered at the Freeman Coliseum to help the unaccompanied migrant youth arriving at the U.S. - Mexico border.

Her best friend, Dyhanara Rios, said Meaghan’s resiliency and outgoing personality inspires others.

“She has a passion and an energy to bring out the best in people,” Rios said.

Meghan’s former teacher and mentor, Mohsen Omaralso, said the NLC graduate can tackle any challenge that is thrown her way.

“She’s very adaptive in terms of living up to expectations and whatever is expected of her. She’s one of those students you are anxious to see what she’s going to do afterward,” Omaralso said.

Meaghan’s next step is transferring to Texas State University where she will work towards a bachelor’s in communication studies along with a concentration in interpersonal communication.

No matter where life takes her, Rios says she is confident that Meaghan will do great things in life.

Ad

“I have no doubt that she’s going to be success in her transfer to Texas State and everything that she pursues beyond that,” she said.