Woman, 18, charged in slaying of man at West Side hotel room, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old girl is in police custody after a man was found fatally shot at a far West Side hotel early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. at the Star Inn Hotel in the 6300 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Ingram Road.

According to police, the man was found deceased in a hotel room with a gunshot wound to the head.

At this time, it is not exactly clear what led up to the shooting.

Police said a witness gave officers a description of a possible suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing the location. Investigators began to search for the vehicle.

SAPD said the suspected shooter, Amari Gardner, eventually showed up at a police substation and turned herself in. She has since been charged with murder, police said.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.