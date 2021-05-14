SAPD: Man hospitalized after being struck by car on West Side

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. near Ingram Road and Warpath Street, not far from Holmes High School.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a sedan on the city’s West Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

According to police, the man had called a friend for a ride after drinking and was simply walking to the car when he was struck by a sedan.

The man was taken to University Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, police said.

The male driver of the sedan did stop to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated. No charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.