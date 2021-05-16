Advocacy groups in San Antonio rally to promote gun safety awareness

SAN ANTONIO – An East Side church community, San Antonio police and other local organizations gathered Saturday to rally for gun safety awareness.

The rally comes as some say shootings are happening way too often.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus spoke at the rally and announced that the department’s first-quarter reports did show a slight decline in violent crimes in the city. But, he said there’s still more work to be done.

“There needs to be a combined effort with the community and law enforcement and other agencies to slow this down again,” said McManus.

Bishop Rosita Wilson said the “Stop in The Name of Love” movement was established as a result of the Feb. 7 shooting that took place at Greater Faith Institutional Church that left one child injured and a man hospitalized.

Ad

“They were here playing on a day that was supposed to be so simple and so beautiful,” said Wilson.

The advocacy group, Moms Demand Action, also joined Saturday’s rally and said they’re hoping others take action as well.

“We want everyone to join us. We’re joining other organizations; we’re speaking all over the city of San Antonio,” said Wilson.

Corey Ferraro, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, said shootings are happening way too often in San Antonio.

“Gun violence has been a part of our daily lives, and we need to work together to find the best solutions to prevent that and to make San Antonio safer,” said Ferraro.

McManus took to the podium at the rally and said from a law enforcement perspective, there seems to be a pattern in these violent instances.

“We keep repeating cycles here with people shooting each other and committing other acts of violence against each other because they’re mad at each other. They’re fighting over a beer, they’re fighting over the last piece of brisket at the barbecue. I mean, it’s all kinds of things that don’t make any sense,” said McManus.

Ad

Bishop Wilson said they will continue to spread gun safety awareness fighting crime through love, fasting, and prayer.

More on KSAT:

San Antonio police arrest man in East Side church shooting